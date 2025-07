Trump's Tariff Tactics: The Art of the Deal or Dealbreaker?

President Donald Trump has escalated his trade strategies, causing uncertainty among global trading partners. His decision to raise tariffs on Canadian imports has fueled tensions, despite diplomatic negotiations.

Trump's approach extends beyond economics, influencing international political dynamics, evident from his actions towards Brazil following its treatment of his ally, Jair Bolsonaro.

As countries seek stability, some, like Canada, explore new alliances, signaling a possible shift in economic dependencies away from the U.S. Trump's desire for visible victories remains a central theme in these complex trade negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)