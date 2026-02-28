Controversy Surrounds 'The Kerala Story 2-Goes Beyond'

Former Mizoram Governor Kummanam Rajasekharan has expressed support for the film 'The Kerala Story 2-Goes Beyond', stating he finds nothing in the movie that could harm secular values. Having watched the first installment and anticipating the sequel, Rajasekharan questioned criticisms concerning the film's impact on secularism in the state.

BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar emphasized individual freedom regarding watching the film, noting everyone has the right to produce a movie. He pointed out that if any legal issues exist, the courts would address them, highlighting the importance of freedom of speech and expression.

The division bench of the Kerala High Court overturned an earlier order halting the film's release, arguing the CBFC guidelines were not followed based solely on clippings without viewing the film. The initial concern that the movie could disturb communal harmony was deemed speculative without comprehensive review.