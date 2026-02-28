Left Menu

Controversy Surrounds 'The Kerala Story 2-Goes Beyond'

Former Mizoram Governor Kummanam Rajasekharan supports 'The Kerala Story 2-Goes Beyond', asserting it doesn't harm secularism. BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar emphasizes viewer discretion. A Kerala High Court division bench lifted a single judge's hold on the film's release, challenging prior certification concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 28-02-2026 19:47 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 19:47 IST
Controversy Surrounds 'The Kerala Story 2-Goes Beyond'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Former Mizoram Governor Kummanam Rajasekharan has expressed support for the film 'The Kerala Story 2-Goes Beyond', stating he finds nothing in the movie that could harm secular values. Having watched the first installment and anticipating the sequel, Rajasekharan questioned criticisms concerning the film's impact on secularism in the state.

BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar emphasized individual freedom regarding watching the film, noting everyone has the right to produce a movie. He pointed out that if any legal issues exist, the courts would address them, highlighting the importance of freedom of speech and expression.

The division bench of the Kerala High Court overturned an earlier order halting the film's release, arguing the CBFC guidelines were not followed based solely on clippings without viewing the film. The initial concern that the movie could disturb communal harmony was deemed speculative without comprehensive review.

TRENDING

1
Tragic Loss: Policeman Found Dead in Nadia

Tragic Loss: Policeman Found Dead in Nadia

 India
2
Fuel Theft Drama: Unregistered SUV Dragging Motorcycle Sparks Police Action

Fuel Theft Drama: Unregistered SUV Dragging Motorcycle Sparks Police Action

 India
3
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Lauds Resilience After Chooralmala-Mundakkai Tragedy

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Lauds Resilience After Chooralmala-Mundakkai Tragedy

 India
4
Turning the Tide: P Krishna Kumar's Bowling Coach Triumph in J&K's Ranji Victory

Turning the Tide: P Krishna Kumar's Bowling Coach Triumph in J&K's Ranji Vic...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026