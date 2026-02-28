Brave Stand of Minor: A Journey to Justice
A man received a life sentence for repeatedly raping his minor daughter, who courageously pursued justice despite her mother turning hostile during the trial. The court commended the girl's bravery, as a DNA report supported her claims, leading to the conviction under the POCSO Act.
In a landmark judgment on Saturday, a local court handed a life sentence to a man who repeatedly raped his minor daughter. The young survivor showed remarkable strength, standing firm even when her mother turned hostile during the trial.
The minor, aged 12 at the time of the complaint, showed commendable bravery by stepping forward to bring her predator to justice. Her statement was corroborated by a DNA report, reinforcing the charges laid under the POCSO Act.
Judge Sonali Sharma, presiding over the special POCSO court, acknowledged the child's courage, emphasizing her resilience in the face of severe adversity. The case highlights the critical role of the judicial system in supporting victims of such heinous crimes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
