Navi Mumbai Airport Set for September Takeoff as India's Most Modern Hub

Maharashtra's CM Devendra Fadnavis announced that the Navi Mumbai International Airport is near completion and set to commence operations in September. The airport promises modern facilities, including green energy and efficient baggage handling. It's planned to open with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ceremony, boasting extensive connectivity and future expansions.

Updated: 12-07-2025 19:18 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 19:18 IST
The Navi Mumbai International Airport is poised to take off operations this September, according to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. With 94% of construction completed, the facility promises to be the most modern airport in India, featuring efficient baggage systems and powered largely by green energy.

The Chief Minister, alongside Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, conducted a thorough inspection of the site. The airport, set to outperform its Mumbai counterpart, is under significant development to meet the ambitious launch deadline while ensuring connectivity through various modes of transport.

The airport's green initiatives include 37 MW of clean energy usage, sustainable aviation fuels, and a focus on electrified transport solutions. Efforts for comprehensive road and rail links enhance the new hub's accessibility, with plans for internal transit systems to improve passenger experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

