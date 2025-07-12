Navi Mumbai Airport Set for September Takeoff as India's Most Modern Hub

The Navi Mumbai International Airport is poised to take off operations this September, according to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. With 94% of construction completed, the facility promises to be the most modern airport in India, featuring efficient baggage systems and powered largely by green energy.

The Chief Minister, alongside Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, conducted a thorough inspection of the site. The airport, set to outperform its Mumbai counterpart, is under significant development to meet the ambitious launch deadline while ensuring connectivity through various modes of transport.

The airport's green initiatives include 37 MW of clean energy usage, sustainable aviation fuels, and a focus on electrified transport solutions. Efforts for comprehensive road and rail links enhance the new hub's accessibility, with plans for internal transit systems to improve passenger experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)