Golden Chassis Unlocks Critical Flight Data for Air India Crash Investigation

A crucial piece of equipment, a Golden Chassis from the United States, enabled the download of 49 hours of flight data from one of the black boxes of Air India's Boeing 787-8 aircraft, which crashed in June, killing 260 people. The data download was facilitated by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) with support from the US National Transport Safety Board.

Updated: 12-07-2025 22:35 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 22:35 IST
Golden Chassis Unlocks Critical Flight Data for Air India Crash Investigation
A pivotal component, the Golden Chassis, sourced from the United States, facilitated the extraction of 49 hours of flight data from a black box belonging to the ill-fated Air India Boeing 787-8. The crash, occurring in June, tragically resulted in 260 fatalities.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) successfully retrieved both black boxes and performed a data download on June 24 with equipment assistance from the US National Transport Safety Board. The forward black box's Crash Protection Module was intact, revealing crucial flight data.

Investigators are scrutinizing the 49 hours of flight data and two hours of audio recordings. A specialized team, including experienced pilots and aviation experts, supports the probe, led by Investigator-in-Charge Sanjay Kumar Singh and Chief Investigator Jasbir Singh Larhga.

