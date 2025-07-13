Inferno on the Tracks: Diesel Train Fire Sparks Rail Chaos in Tamil Nadu

A massive fire erupted on a goods train loaded with diesel, severely affecting train operations on the vital Chennai-Arakkonam rail route. The incident, which occurred at Tiruvallur in northern Tamil Nadu, saw no casualties but left many passengers stranded as officials battled the blaze.

AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami called for a thorough investigation into the cause of the fire, speculated to be triggered by a derailment. While the situation prompted the suspension of several train services, state transport authorities deployed special buses to assist stranded commuters.

Efforts to extinguish the fire involved coordinated action by railway officials and the local administration, eventually bringing the blaze under control after nearly 10 hours. The contamination led to the consumption of 900 tons of diesel as a precautionary measure, with evacuations ordered for residents near the incident site.

(With inputs from agencies.)