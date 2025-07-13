Railway Safety Boost: CCTV Cameras to be Installed Nationwide

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has mandated the comprehensive installation of CCTV cameras across the Indian Railways' 74,000 coaches and 15,000 locomotives to bolster passenger safety.

Following a successful trial on the Northern Railways, the initiative aims to monitor common areas while maintaining passenger privacy. The cameras will be strategically placed near entrances and within locomotives.

The advanced equipment is expected to provide clear footage even at high speeds and low lighting, reinforcing Indian Railways' commitment to a secure travel environment.