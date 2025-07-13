Left Menu

Railway Safety Boost: CCTV Cameras to be Installed Nationwide

Indian Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has announced the installation of CCTV cameras in all coaches and locomotives. The initiative aims to enhance passenger safety and deter criminal activities. The cameras will be placed to maintain passenger privacy while ensuring high-quality footage under all conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-07-2025 23:17 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 23:17 IST
Railway Safety Boost: CCTV Cameras to be Installed Nationwide
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has mandated the comprehensive installation of CCTV cameras across the Indian Railways' 74,000 coaches and 15,000 locomotives to bolster passenger safety.

Following a successful trial on the Northern Railways, the initiative aims to monitor common areas while maintaining passenger privacy. The cameras will be strategically placed near entrances and within locomotives.

The advanced equipment is expected to provide clear footage even at high speeds and low lighting, reinforcing Indian Railways' commitment to a secure travel environment.

TRENDING

1
Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

 Global
3
Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

 Colombia
4
Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025