Railway Safety Boost: CCTV Cameras to be Installed Nationwide
Indian Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has announced the installation of CCTV cameras in all coaches and locomotives. The initiative aims to enhance passenger safety and deter criminal activities. The cameras will be placed to maintain passenger privacy while ensuring high-quality footage under all conditions.
Updated: 13-07-2025 23:17 IST
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has mandated the comprehensive installation of CCTV cameras across the Indian Railways' 74,000 coaches and 15,000 locomotives to bolster passenger safety.
Following a successful trial on the Northern Railways, the initiative aims to monitor common areas while maintaining passenger privacy. The cameras will be strategically placed near entrances and within locomotives.
The advanced equipment is expected to provide clear footage even at high speeds and low lighting, reinforcing Indian Railways' commitment to a secure travel environment.
