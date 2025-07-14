Japan's Political Pressures May Keep Interest Rates Low

Japan's central bank is under the spotlight as upcoming elections might result in political pressure to maintain low-interest rates. With opposition parties pushing for fiscal leniency, monetary policy may face significant challenges affecting the country's economic strategy.

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's government risks losing its majority in the upper house, making it vulnerable to calls for tax cuts and increased government spending backed by smaller parties. Analysts warn this scenario could disrupt the Bank of Japan's efforts to normalize monetary policy amidst rising inflation.

Amid these political dynamics, Ishiba may have to abandon his hawkish fiscal policies to address economic challenges. The situation has raised concerns of prolonged market volatility, with experts suggesting the central bank may delay rate hikes to navigate political uncertainty.