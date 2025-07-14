Left Menu

Tragic Collision: Speeding Car Hits Tree After Avoiding Cow

In Madhya Pradesh, a speeding car veered off the road after avoiding a cow and collided with a tree, killing four people. The crash occurred near Kalitalai village as the victims traveled to Kotputli, Rajasthan. Two died instantly, and two later succumbed to their injuries in hospital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sheopur | Updated: 14-07-2025 12:17 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 12:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic road accident claimed four lives in Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur district early Monday when a car crashed into a tree after swerving to avoid a cow.

The unfortunate incident happened around 1 am, near Kalitalai village, as the passengers were en route to Kotputli, Rajasthan, from Gwalior.

Authorities reported that the driver lost control of the vehicle, leading to the deadly collision. Police officials confirmed the identities of the deceased and stated that a more detailed investigation is ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

