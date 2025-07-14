South Korean Airlines to Scrutinize Boeing Fuel Switches Amid Air India Crash Probe

South Korea is set to direct all airlines operating Boeing jets to thoroughly inspect fuel switches, a critical component in the recent investigation of the Air India crash that resulted in 260 fatalities. This move responds to a 2018 FAA advisory, which has gained newfound attention following the tragic incident.

The South Korean transport ministry confirmed these checks align with the FAA's prior guidelines. Nonetheless, the timeline for completion remains unspecified as Boeing defers inquiries to the FAA, which was unavailable for immediate comment. The Air India crash involved a sudden shift in fuel switches, raising questions about their in-flight vulnerability.

Air India has proactively began inspecting its Boeing fleet, reporting no discovered faults so far. Meanwhile, Japan's JAL emphasizes safety and is monitoring the investigation closely. Despite prior FAA assurances, questions over the necessity of inspecting the fuel switch locks remain, as the preliminary Air India report highlights previous module changes in 2019 and 2023.

