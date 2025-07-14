Left Menu

Wizz Air Halts Abu Dhabi Operations Amid Regional Tensions

Wizz Air, a budget airline, will cease operations in Abu Dhabi on September 1 due to geopolitical tensions and operational challenges. The move aims to refocus efforts on Central and Eastern Europe amid falling profits. Regional instability has impacted the carrier's ability to sustain its Middle East ambitions.

Updated: 14-07-2025 17:03 IST
  • United Arab Emirates

Wizz Air, the budget airline, announced on Monday its plans to suspend locally based flight operations from Abu Dhabi starting September 1, citing geopolitical tensions and operational challenges. The Hungarian company's decision reflects its strategy to refocus on Central and Eastern Europe as it navigates financial strains.

Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi has been overshadowed by neighboring Dubai, the world's busiest for international travel. The suspension follows recent geopolitical upheavals, including tensions between Israel and Iran, that affected regional airspace and posed challenges to airlines.

CEO József Váradi acknowledged the hurdles posed by supply chain constraints and limited market access, affecting Wizz Air's original goals in the Middle East. Despite a small revenue increase, the firm's net profits plummeted last fiscal year, prompting the strategic withdrawal from Abu Dhabi operations.

