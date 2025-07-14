Left Menu

Travel Food Services Triumphantly Listed on Indian Stock Exchanges: A New Era for K Hospitality

K Hospitality Corp's joint venture, Travel Food Services, debuted on the BSE and NSE, achieving a ₹14,485 crore valuation. The debut involved a ₹2,000 crore share offering, supported by renowned investors. K Hospitality is a leader in the food service sector, operating renowned brands and emphasizing growth through its TFS vertical.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 14-07-2025 17:12 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 17:12 IST
  • Country:
  • India

K Hospitality Corp, an eminent name in India's food service industry, marked a significant achievement when its joint venture with SSP Group plc, Travel Food Services (TFS), was listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) today. The stock was priced at ₹1,100 per share, implying a valuation of ₹14,485 crore for TFS.

The initial public offering (IPO) included an offer for sale (OFS) of shares worth ₹2,000 crore, led by the Kapur Family Trust. Prominent investors like ICICI Prudential, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, and Kotak Mahindra Asset Management were involved. K Hospitality has grown from its first restaurant in 1972 to a diversified leader with a presence in eight countries.

Varun Kapur, Managing Director and CEO of TFS, said the listing underscores the joint success with SSP Group and the enterprise's vision of enhancing travel through exceptional food experiences. Executive Director Karan Kapur emphasized the focus on homegrown brands and expanding international concepts, like a recent venture with Nando's, underscoring their commitment to innovation and growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

