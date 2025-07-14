Left Menu

Tragic Plane Crash Claims Four Lives at London Southend Airport

A small plane crash at London Southend Airport resulted in the tragic deaths of four individuals. The airport, a hub for easyJet flights to European destinations, has been temporarily closed. The incident occurred 35 miles east of London and is under investigation by authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 14-07-2025 18:20 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 18:20 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

A small plane crash at London Southend Airport led to the tragic deaths of four individuals, as reported by PA Media on Monday.

The airport, located approximately 35 miles east of London and frequently used by easyJet for European holiday destinations, remains closed due to the incident.

Authorities are currently investigating the crash, which has temporarily halted flights and affected travel schedules.

(With inputs from agencies.)

