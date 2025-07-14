Left Menu

Unraveling the Mystery: Air India's Deadly Crash

A preliminary investigation into last month's Air India crash that killed 260 people reveals cockpit confusion before the Boeing Dreamliner went down. The report from India's AAIB has sparked media speculation but identified no cause. The investigation continues, urging restraint on premature conclusions.

Updated: 14-07-2025 18:24 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 18:24 IST
Unraveling the Mystery: Air India's Deadly Crash
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A preliminary investigation into the Air India plane crash last month, which claimed 260 lives, has unearthed cockpit confusion just before the ill-fated Boeing Dreamliner went down, as stated by Air India's CEO Campbell Wilson. The incident's examination is not yet concluded, though the report has already fueled media speculation.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau's (AAIB) initial report, released Saturday, found no mechanical mishaps or maintenance faults, yet did not pinpoint an exact cause. The ill-fated aircraft lost thrust shortly after its departure from Ahmedabad on its way to London, resulting in the tragic loss of lives on board and on the ground.

Intriguingly, cockpit voice recordings captured tense exchanges between pilots over fuel cutoffs. Despite the absence of maintenance faults and with pilots cleared of medical or breathalyzer issues, ALPA India insists on a fact-based inquiry, rejecting assumptions of pilot error. Air India faces increased scrutiny amid this ongoing investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

