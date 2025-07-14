Navi Mumbai Premier League Secures Exclusive Rights for Blockbuster Season 4

Navi Mumbai Premier League Pvt. Ltd. (NMPL) has secured exclusive rights for the event management, marketing, and sponsorship of Season 4 of its T20 cricket tournament, taking place in 2025-26. This development marks a significant milestone for NMPL, reinforcing its status within India's domestic T20 circuit.

Granted by Mazgaon Cricket Club under the Mumbai Cricket Association's oversight, the rights reflect confidence in NMPL's successful handling of previous seasons. The league has gained prestige with live broadcasts on DD Sports and streaming on top platforms, showcasing talented cricketers on a national stage.

NMPL aims to enhance stakeholder experiences by spearheading marketing initiatives, securing sponsorship deals, and managing the event comprehensively. Founder Shah Alam, proud of the league's achievements, highlighted NMPL's role in propelling players to the IPL and international cricket. Meanwhile, executives at NMPL, Rose Merc Ltd., express enthusiasm for the forthcoming season, promising fans a thrilling and talent-filled event.