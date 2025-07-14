Tragedy at London Southend: Plane Crash Claims Four Lives

A tragic incident occurred at London Southend Airport on Sunday, where four foreign nationals lost their lives in a small plane crash.

The ill-fated plane, a U.S.-built Beechcraft B200 Super King Air, was en route to the Netherlands when it encountered difficulties post-takeoff and crashed within the airport's boundary, according to Essex Police's Detective Chief Superintendent Morgan Cronin.

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch has confirmed the deployment of eight inspectors to investigate the crash, though the cause remains undetermined. In the meantime, Southend Airport will stay closed until further notice, with operations halted, as stated by airport CEO Jude Winstanley.

(With inputs from agencies.)