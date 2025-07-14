National Startup Awards: Celebrating Innovation and Impact
The DPIIT has launched the fifth National Startup Awards, recognizing startups for their commercial success, social impact, sustainability, and scalability. The awards cover various domains, evaluated through a multi-stage process by industry experts, investors, and officials, encouraging innovation across agriculture, clean energy, fintech, health, and more.
- Country:
- India
The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) announced on Monday the opening of applications for the fifth edition of the National Startup Awards.
These awards honor startups not only for their commercial success but also for their contributions to social impact, sustainability, and scalability. The evaluation process is stringent, involving eligibility screening, sectoral shortlisting, and assessments by distinguished panels made up of industry leaders, investors, academicians, and government officials.
The awards span a wide array of sectors, including agriculture, clean energy, fintech, aerospace, health, education, cybersecurity, and accessibility, underscoring the DPIIT's commitment to fostering innovation and recognizing excellence across domains.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Sillverton Industries Eyes Funds for Sustainability with Eco-Friendly IPO
Revolutionizing Industrial Sustainability: SKF's Innovative Bearing Solutions Unveiled
From Smog to Sustainability: China’s Air Quality Leap Backed by ADB and Green Finance
Businesses and Investors Rally to Protect EU Sustainability Regulations
MSMEs Navigate to Sustainability: SPeX Index Hits 10-Quarter High