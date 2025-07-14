National Startup Awards: Celebrating Innovation and Impact

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) announced on Monday the opening of applications for the fifth edition of the National Startup Awards.

These awards honor startups not only for their commercial success but also for their contributions to social impact, sustainability, and scalability. The evaluation process is stringent, involving eligibility screening, sectoral shortlisting, and assessments by distinguished panels made up of industry leaders, investors, academicians, and government officials.

The awards span a wide array of sectors, including agriculture, clean energy, fintech, aerospace, health, education, cybersecurity, and accessibility, underscoring the DPIIT's commitment to fostering innovation and recognizing excellence across domains.

(With inputs from agencies.)