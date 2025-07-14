Left Menu

Navigating the Future: BIMSTEC Ports Conclave 2023

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal inaugurated the second BIMSTEC Ports Conclave, aiming to position India as a global maritime hub. Key focus areas included blue economy, innovation, and sustainable partnerships, with an emphasis on regional collaboration among BIMSTEC member countries to enhance port development and maritime trade.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Visakhapatnam | Updated: 14-07-2025 21:54 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 21:54 IST
Navigating the Future: BIMSTEC Ports Conclave 2023
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, inaugurated the second Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) Ports Conclave. The event, hosted by Visakhapatnam Port Authority, aims for India to become a leading global maritime hub.

The two-day conclave, themed 'Navigating the Future: Blue Economy, Innovation & Sustainable Partnerships', assembles ministerial delegations, maritime experts, and business leaders from BIMSTEC member countries. Addressing the gathering, Sonowal emphasized India's vision to emerge as a global maritime leader by 2047.

Highlighting the importance of regional collaboration, Sonowal outlined plans to enhance port-led industrialization, digital integration, and skill development. The minister announced the establishment of a Sustainable Maritime Transport Centre in Mumbai and inaugurated multiple projects at the port, aiming to boost maritime trade and tourism in the region.

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

 United States
2
Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

 South Korea
3
U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

 Senegal
4
Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilience or collapse? How sharing economy platforms weather crises

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025