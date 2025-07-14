Navigating the Future: BIMSTEC Ports Conclave 2023

Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, inaugurated the second Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) Ports Conclave. The event, hosted by Visakhapatnam Port Authority, aims for India to become a leading global maritime hub.

The two-day conclave, themed 'Navigating the Future: Blue Economy, Innovation & Sustainable Partnerships', assembles ministerial delegations, maritime experts, and business leaders from BIMSTEC member countries. Addressing the gathering, Sonowal emphasized India's vision to emerge as a global maritime leader by 2047.

Highlighting the importance of regional collaboration, Sonowal outlined plans to enhance port-led industrialization, digital integration, and skill development. The minister announced the establishment of a Sustainable Maritime Transport Centre in Mumbai and inaugurated multiple projects at the port, aiming to boost maritime trade and tourism in the region.