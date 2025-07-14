Navigating the Future: BIMSTEC Ports Conclave 2023
Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal inaugurated the second BIMSTEC Ports Conclave, aiming to position India as a global maritime hub. Key focus areas included blue economy, innovation, and sustainable partnerships, with an emphasis on regional collaboration among BIMSTEC member countries to enhance port development and maritime trade.
Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, inaugurated the second Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) Ports Conclave. The event, hosted by Visakhapatnam Port Authority, aims for India to become a leading global maritime hub.
The two-day conclave, themed 'Navigating the Future: Blue Economy, Innovation & Sustainable Partnerships', assembles ministerial delegations, maritime experts, and business leaders from BIMSTEC member countries. Addressing the gathering, Sonowal emphasized India's vision to emerge as a global maritime leader by 2047.
Highlighting the importance of regional collaboration, Sonowal outlined plans to enhance port-led industrialization, digital integration, and skill development. The minister announced the establishment of a Sustainable Maritime Transport Centre in Mumbai and inaugurated multiple projects at the port, aiming to boost maritime trade and tourism in the region.
