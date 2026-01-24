High Alerts: Iran Prepares for Potential 'All-out War'
A senior Iranian official has declared that any attack on Iran will be considered an all-out war. This statement comes as a U.S. military aircraft carrier group is set to arrive in the Middle East. Iran remains on high alert, preparing for potential confrontations amid escalating tensions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2026 05:57 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 05:57 IST
A senior Iranian official announced that any form of military attack would be considered an 'all-out war'. This comes as the U.S. dispatches a military aircraft carrier strike group to the Middle East.
The official, speaking anonymously, emphasized the cautious hope that the military buildup is not meant for real confrontation. Iran's forces, however, remain prepared for the 'worst-case scenario.'
The move arrives amidst ongoing tensions, with U.S. President Donald Trump warning Iran against oppression of protesters and nuclear program advancements. Any infringement on Iran's sovereignty will prompt a strong response, the Iranian official insisted.
