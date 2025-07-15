China's Economic Resilience Faces Testing Times
China's economy showed resilience in Q2, growing 5.2% despite U.S. tariffs, but faces challenges including weak domestic demand and looming global trade risks. Investors anticipate fiscal stimulus to sustain growth as exports slow, and consumer confidence wanes amid the nation's deflationary pressures.
In the face of U.S. tariffs and global trade tensions, China's economy grew more than anticipated in the second quarter, showcasing its resilience. Analysts, however, caution that weak domestic demand and ongoing trade risks could pressure Beijing to enact further economic stimulus measures.
China's GDP saw a 5.2% increase from the previous year in Q2, marginally exceeding expectations. This robustness stems partially from policy support and a strategic approach to trade, as factories capitalized on a temporary U.S.-China tariff truce. Yet, the second half of the year may bring challenges with slowing exports and continued low consumer confidence.
To address these pressures, Beijing has been increasing infrastructure spending and consumer subsidies, alongside monetary policy adjustments like interest rate cuts. Despite these efforts, both domestic and international factors suggest that China's growth might falter in the coming quarters.
(With inputs from agencies.)
