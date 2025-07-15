Maharashtra Welcomes Tesla: Building Bridges for Innovation

Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has issued an open invitation to Tesla, encouraging the electric vehicle giant to set up research, development, and manufacturing facilities in the state. This comes as Tesla opens its inaugural Indian Experience Centre at Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex.

During the inauguration, Fadnavis underscored Mumbai's status as not only a financial and commercial powerhouse but also a hub for innovation. He lauded Tesla's choice to enter the Indian market, signifying confidence in Maharashtra's potential to evolve as a leading partner in the electric vehicle sector.

The Chief Minister expressed optimism about Tesla's future in India, highlighting the state's supportive policies for EV infrastructure. Industry insiders note that the Austin-based company has started importing vehicles from its China plant as it gears up for its anticipated entry into the Indian market.

