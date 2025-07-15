Global Scrutiny Sharpens on Boeing Fuel Switches Post Air India Tragedy

In the wake of a deadly Air India crash, India has mandated comprehensive safety checks on Boeing models over concerns related to fuel switches. South Korea joins in with parallel checks as worries mount globally about the fuel switch mechanism on these planes.

The focus on fuel switch locks comes after the tragic accident left 260 dead, with reports indicating the switches accidentally moved from run to cutoff position shortly after takeoff. This has prompted a broader look, despite Boeing and U.S. aviation officials assuring safety.

Responding to the crisis, various airlines, including Singapore Airlines and Korean Air, have begun inspecting their fleets. Air India has ramped up inspections of its locking mechanisms, following preliminary findings that revealed past maintenance but no mechanical faults.

(With inputs from agencies.)