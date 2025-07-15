Left Menu

Global Scrutiny Sharpens on Boeing Fuel Switches Post Air India Tragedy

India and South Korea are conducting safety checks on Boeing planes following an Air India crash linked to fuel switch issues. Despite reassurances from Boeing and U.S. officials, global scrutiny increases. Airlines worldwide are inspecting systems in line with past advisories, ensuring additional safety measures are in place.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2025 11:24 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 11:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In the wake of a deadly Air India crash, India has mandated comprehensive safety checks on Boeing models over concerns related to fuel switches. South Korea joins in with parallel checks as worries mount globally about the fuel switch mechanism on these planes.

The focus on fuel switch locks comes after the tragic accident left 260 dead, with reports indicating the switches accidentally moved from run to cutoff position shortly after takeoff. This has prompted a broader look, despite Boeing and U.S. aviation officials assuring safety.

Responding to the crisis, various airlines, including Singapore Airlines and Korean Air, have begun inspecting their fleets. Air India has ramped up inspections of its locking mechanisms, following preliminary findings that revealed past maintenance but no mechanical faults.

(With inputs from agencies.)

