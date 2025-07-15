Left Menu

Cautious Fed Weighs Rate Cuts Amid Inflation and Market Uncertainty

A Union Bank of India report suggests a potential US Federal Reserve rate cut in September depends on labor market and inflation trends. The Fed remains cautious, balancing inflation risks and economic support. Global factors, like rising oil prices and US-EU tariffs, intensify market scrutiny on future monetary policy moves.

Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The possibility of the US Federal Reserve cutting rates in September remains plausible, contingent primarily upon developments in labor market softness and inflation trends, as revealed in a recent Union Bank of India research report.

The Fed's cautious, data-dependent approach is set against a backdrop of uncertainty driven by tariffs and fiscal policy considerations, the report noted. Although the financial markets are anticipating some easing later this year, the Federal Reserve has signaled an intention to maintain interest rates for now, seeking clarity on global tariff and fiscal developments.

Recent statements from Fed officials reflect a nuanced approach to managing inflation risks while being prepared to bolster the economy if conditions weaken. New York Fed President John Williams and Fed Governors Christopher Waller and Mary Daly have highlighted an openness to potential rate cuts, with Daly noting possible reductions in 2025, emphasizing a careful, data-focused strategy.

However, Fed Governor Alberto Musalem has urged patience, advising it is premature to determine whether inflation from new tariffs is temporary. This positions the Federal Reserve in a delicate balance between guarding against persistent inflation and readying to ease policy in response to economic softening.

Adding to the pressures, global oil prices surged sharply last week amid geopolitical tensions, impacting inflation and the Indian Rupee. Brent crude peaked at USD 71.11, driven by US-EU sanctions and geopolitical maneuvers, though Saudi Arabia's increased output levels capped the advance.

Market watchers will particularly focus on the upcoming August 1 tariff deadline, which could further influence inflation trends and the Fed's subsequent policy decisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

