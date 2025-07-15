Left Menu

Singapore Airlines Ensures Safety Measures Amid Boeing 787 Concerns

Singapore Airlines and its subsidiary Scoot have verified the proper functioning of fuel switches on their Boeing 787 aircraft, following global concerns after a recent Air India crash. No issues were found during the inspections, emphasizing customer and staff safety. The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore is also involved in checks.

In a recent assurance, Singapore Airlines (SIA) announced that fuel switches on their Boeing 787 aircraft, including those operated by its subsidiary Scoot, comply with regulatory standards. This statement comes after a precautionary inspection was conducted on these aircraft.

Both SIA and Scoot maintain a substantial fleet of 787s, with 26 and 23 planes respectively. The airline stressed the importance of safety for passengers and staff. Singapore Airlines, holding a 25.1% stake in Air India, emphasized this commitment amid joint operations with Scoot to India.

Following reports of a fatal crash involving an Air India Dreamliner, inspections revealed no faults in Singapore's fleet. Similar checks are underway worldwide as aviation authorities, including Singapore's CAAS, closely monitor aircraft safety measures.

