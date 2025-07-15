Singapore Airlines Ensures Safety Measures Amid Boeing 787 Concerns

In a recent assurance, Singapore Airlines (SIA) announced that fuel switches on their Boeing 787 aircraft, including those operated by its subsidiary Scoot, comply with regulatory standards. This statement comes after a precautionary inspection was conducted on these aircraft.

Both SIA and Scoot maintain a substantial fleet of 787s, with 26 and 23 planes respectively. The airline stressed the importance of safety for passengers and staff. Singapore Airlines, holding a 25.1% stake in Air India, emphasized this commitment amid joint operations with Scoot to India.

Following reports of a fatal crash involving an Air India Dreamliner, inspections revealed no faults in Singapore's fleet. Similar checks are underway worldwide as aviation authorities, including Singapore's CAAS, closely monitor aircraft safety measures.