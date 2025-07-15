Currency Dynamics Amid Inflation Data and Criticism of the Fed

The dollar remained stable, approaching a three-week high against a basket of currencies as traders awaited critical U.S. inflation data. This data could offer insights into potential shifts in interest rate strategy. Recent increases in Treasury yields have provided some support for the dollar, but President Trump's repeated criticisms of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell have raised uncertainties about future leadership.

The euro and the pound showed signs of recovery, rebounding after losses. Meanwhile, bitcoin drifted from Monday's peak, as investors bet on key legislative wins for the cryptocurrency sector. Strategists predict the U.S. inflation release could be pivotal for currency dynamics.

If inflation exceeds expectations, it could bolster the Fed's cautious approach, supporting the dollar. However, weaker inflation data might challenge this stance and pressure the dollar lower. In other developments, China's growth figures surpassed forecasts, indicating economic resilience, and the pound advanced ahead of important financial addresses in London.

(With inputs from agencies.)