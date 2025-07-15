Hemant Rupani Takes the Reins as CEO of Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages
The Coca-Cola Company has announced Hemant Rupani as the new CEO of Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages, effective September 8. With a rich history in various multinational companies, Rupani is expected to bring his expertise in driving commercial success to the role, following a prominent tenure at Mondelez International.
The Coca-Cola Company announced that Hemant Rupani will join Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Pvt. Ltd. as its new CEO starting September 8. Rupani, an experienced business leader, brings substantial expertise from his successful nine-year spell at Mondelez International in southeast Asia.
Rupani's appointment marks a significant leadership transition as he succeeds Juan Pablo Rodriguez, who is moving to another position within the Coca-Cola system. Rupani's expected contributions are hailed given his extensive multinational experience, a quality that aligns with HCCB's strategic investment plans in India.
Having started his career in 1997 at ICI India Limited, Rupani's journey includes key roles at PepsiCo and Vodafone. Equipped with a mechanical engineering degree and an MBA, Rupani's diverse industry experience suggests a promising tenure ahead at HCCB.
