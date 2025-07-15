Left Menu

JPMorgan Chase Adjusts 2025 NII Forecast Amid Strong Q2 Performance

JPMorgan Chase increased its net interest income forecast for 2025 following a robust second quarter, buoyed by investment banking and trading. The bank now anticipates $95.5 billion NII, aided by strong U.S. economic resilience. Despite growth, risks like tariffs and geopolitical issues persist, affecting investor sentiment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2025 16:24 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 16:24 IST
JPMorgan Chase Adjusts 2025 NII Forecast Amid Strong Q2 Performance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

JPMorgan Chase has raised its net interest income (NII) forecast for 2025, riding on a successful second quarter driven by its investment banking and trading sectors. The bank's revised expectation is now set at $95.5 billion, up from an earlier projection of $94.5 billion. This reflects the resilience of the U.S. economy during the quarter.

In a statement, CEO Jamie Dimon highlighted positive prospects for the economic outlook thanks to tax reform and potential deregulation. However, he warned of significant risks posed by geopolitical tensions, fiscal deficits, and high asset prices. Investors are particularly focused on banks' performance and guidance to gauge the impacts of recent U.S. tariff policies and tax laws.

The period saw heightened market activity as investors reacted to changing tariff policies, enhancing JPMorgan's trading revenue by 15%, reaching $8.9 billion, with a notable rise in fixed income and equities. Investment banking fees also increased by 7%, driven by a rise in IPOs and mergers. Despite a profit of $14.99 billion, comparisons with the previous year were influenced by a substantial one-off gain in a share exchange with Visa.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

 India
2
Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

 India
3
Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaining to their medical status: AI CEO on AAIB initial report.

Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaini...

 Global
4
Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025