India Post's Ambitious Growth Target Set by Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has announced an ambitious growth target for India Post, aiming for a 20-30% increase across various circles for the current fiscal year. This initiative aims to boost India Post's competitiveness in logistics and financial services.

During the annual business meeting of the Department of Posts, held recently, Scindia underscored the importance of developing a professional, service-oriented culture. This move is part of a broader mission to transform India Post into a sustainable profit center for the Government of India, without neglecting its public service responsibilities.

Top officials from India Post attended the meeting to discuss strategies for evolving the department into a premium logistics and citizen-centric service provider. The Department's Secretary, Vandita Kaul, highlighted past achievements and set strategic priorities for the future, focusing on innovation, inclusivity, and modernizing India Post's services.

