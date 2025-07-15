Left Menu

Trump Pressures Fed, Investors Brace for Volatile Markets

Amidst President Trump's calls for Jerome Powell to resign as Federal Reserve Chair, investors prepare for potential market volatility. Concerns over Fed independence and interest rate cuts could impact inflation, bonds, and confidence in U.S. financial stability, as potential shifts in monetary policy loom.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2025 21:32 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 21:32 IST
Trump Pressures Fed, Investors Brace for Volatile Markets
Donald Trump

President Donald Trump's intensified demands for Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's resignation have echoed through the investment community, compelling strategists to brace their portfolios against inflation risks. With potential repercussions for interest rates, the central bank's future actions remain pivotal amid a volatile fiscal landscape.

Since resuming office, Trump has criticized the Fed's hesitance to cut rates, sparking fears about the erosion of its independence. Analysts warn that abandonment of Fed impartiality could destabilize financial markets, impacting U.S. debt rates and treasury bonds, thereby influencing long-term inflation expectations.

Despite the likelihood of Powell's removal being low, speculation about a 'shadow' Fed chief emerging to affect monetary policy persists. Investors are increasingly hedging on a steeper yield curve, driven by potential future rate cuts and expanding deficits, amid concerns about the central bank's autonomy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

 India
2
Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

 India
3
Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaining to their medical status: AI CEO on AAIB initial report.

Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaini...

 Global
4
Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025