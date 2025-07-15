Trump Pressures Fed, Investors Brace for Volatile Markets
Amidst President Trump's calls for Jerome Powell to resign as Federal Reserve Chair, investors prepare for potential market volatility. Concerns over Fed independence and interest rate cuts could impact inflation, bonds, and confidence in U.S. financial stability, as potential shifts in monetary policy loom.
President Donald Trump's intensified demands for Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's resignation have echoed through the investment community, compelling strategists to brace their portfolios against inflation risks. With potential repercussions for interest rates, the central bank's future actions remain pivotal amid a volatile fiscal landscape.
Since resuming office, Trump has criticized the Fed's hesitance to cut rates, sparking fears about the erosion of its independence. Analysts warn that abandonment of Fed impartiality could destabilize financial markets, impacting U.S. debt rates and treasury bonds, thereby influencing long-term inflation expectations.
Despite the likelihood of Powell's removal being low, speculation about a 'shadow' Fed chief emerging to affect monetary policy persists. Investors are increasingly hedging on a steeper yield curve, driven by potential future rate cuts and expanding deficits, amid concerns about the central bank's autonomy.
