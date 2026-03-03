Middle East Conflict Threatens Euro Zone Economy

A prolonged conflict in the Middle East poses significant risks to the euro zone's economic stability, warned ECB Chief Economist Philip Lane in an interview with the Financial Times.

The ongoing turmoil could lead to a substantial increase in inflation and a marked reduction in economic output, primarily due to the decreasing oil and gas supplies from the region.

Lane emphasized the potential economic repercussions of the conflict, underscoring the need for vigilance and strategic approaches to mitigate the emerging challenges.

