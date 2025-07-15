Traffic Advisory: Late Night Route Diversions in Delhi

Traffic movement will experience disruptions in parts of Delhi late Tuesday night, particularly around Majnu Ka Tila and Outer Ring Road, due to scheduled public works, according to the Delhi Traffic Police.

A traffic advisory has been issued, indicating route diversions to ease congestion, especially towards the Wazirabad Flyover and ISBT Kashmere Gate. Effective from 1.30 a.m. to 3.00 a.m., commuters are urged to plan their journeys in advance to avoid inconvenience.

Specific diversions include rerouting vehicles via Shamnath Marg, Timarpur, and Mall Road. Emergency vehicles have limited access, though advisories suggest avoiding the affected zones if possible. Public cooperation with on-duty personnel is requested.

