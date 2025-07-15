Global Merchandise Trade Booms Amidst Tariff Concerns
The world's merchandise trade experienced a 5.3% year-on-year growth in early 2025, driven by increased North American imports ahead of anticipated US tariffs. While global trade rose 3.6% sequentially, the WTO predicts a slowdown due to high inventories and rising tariffs. Office equipment led sector growth.
The international merchandise trade sector has seen a significant boost, according to recent data from the World Trade Organization (WTO).
In the first quarter of 2025, global goods trade rose by 5.3% year-on-year, largely driven by an import surge in North America, which was preparing for higher tariffs in the US.
Despite the promising start, the WTO expects a slowdown for the rest of the year as existing inventories reach capacity and increased tariffs dampen import demand.
