Global Merchandise Trade Booms Amidst Tariff Concerns

The world's merchandise trade experienced a 5.3% year-on-year growth in early 2025, driven by increased North American imports ahead of anticipated US tariffs. While global trade rose 3.6% sequentially, the WTO predicts a slowdown due to high inventories and rising tariffs. Office equipment led sector growth.

Updated: 15-07-2025 22:12 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The international merchandise trade sector has seen a significant boost, according to recent data from the World Trade Organization (WTO).

In the first quarter of 2025, global goods trade rose by 5.3% year-on-year, largely driven by an import surge in North America, which was preparing for higher tariffs in the US.

Despite the promising start, the WTO expects a slowdown for the rest of the year as existing inventories reach capacity and increased tariffs dampen import demand.

