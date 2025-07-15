Global Merchandise Trade Booms Amidst Tariff Concerns

The international merchandise trade sector has seen a significant boost, according to recent data from the World Trade Organization (WTO).

In the first quarter of 2025, global goods trade rose by 5.3% year-on-year, largely driven by an import surge in North America, which was preparing for higher tariffs in the US.

Despite the promising start, the WTO expects a slowdown for the rest of the year as existing inventories reach capacity and increased tariffs dampen import demand.

(With inputs from agencies.)