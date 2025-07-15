Air India to Partially Resume International Flights Amid Safety Reassessments

In a bid to restore confidence and resumption of services, Air India announced on Tuesday that it will partially reinstate its international flight schedule, which was significantly reduced following a tragic crash last month. The incident involved a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, which crashed shortly after takeoff, resulting in 260 fatalities, including those on board and 19 on the ground.

Starting August 1, Air India will commence a new thrice-weekly service from Ahmedabad to London Heathrow. This service will replace the current five-times-a-week route to London Gatwick. The airline explained that the flight reductions were part of a safety assessment allowing for additional checks on its aircraft.

While some flights will resume, others will see further reductions, such as the Delhi-to-Paris flights reduced to seven per week instead of 12, and the Mumbai and Delhi to New York JFK flights now operating six times weekly. Air India aims to fully restore all flights by October 2025.