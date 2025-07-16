Left Menu

Green Light for PIA: UK's Flight Ban Lifted After Safety Improvements

Pakistan International Airlines is set to resume flights to the UK following the lifting of London’s flight ban, imposed in 2020 due to safety concerns. Collaborative efforts between UK and Pakistani aviation experts led to this decision, easing travel opportunities and supporting bilateral trade relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 16-07-2025 14:22 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 14:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Pakistan

The UK has lifted its ban on Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), allowing Pakistani carriers to resume flights to the UK after improvements in air safety standards. The ban, originally imposed in 2020 due to safety concerns, was recently reviewed by the UK's independent Air Safety Committee.

British High Commissioner to Pakistan, Jane Marriott, expressed gratitude towards aviation teams from both nations for their cooperative efforts in enhancing safety standards. With over 1.6 million people of Pakistani descent residing in the UK, the decision promises to simplify travel and bolster trade relations between the two countries.

The UK is Pakistan's third-largest trading partner with a trade volume worth GBP 4.7 billion, highlighting the significance of this development. Meanwhile, Pakistan is moving forward with plans to privatize PIA, with four parties shortlisted for the process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

