ITC Hotels: Profits Soar by 53% in Q1

ITC Hotels Ltd reported a substantial increase in its consolidated net profit, rising by 53% to Rs 133.71 crore in the first quarter of 2025. The company's revenue also saw a significant boost, reaching Rs 815.54 crore compared to the same period last year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-07-2025 14:29 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 14:29 IST
ITC Hotels Ltd declared a significant 53% increase in its consolidated net profit, totaling Rs 133.71 crore for the first quarter ending June 30, 2025. This growth can be attributed to a rise in revenue.

During the same quarter the previous fiscal year, ITC Hotels recorded a net profit of Rs 87.16 crore, as stated in their regulatory filing.

The company's consolidated revenue from operations reached Rs 815.54 crore, marking an increase from the Rs 705.84 crore reported a year ago. Meanwhile, total expenses also rose to Rs 674.97 crore from the previous year's Rs 596.41 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)

