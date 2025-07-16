Left Menu

NHAI Bidding Norms Slow Road Project Awards, Spur Diversification

NHAI's recent bidding restrictions are slowing road project awards, favoring firms with solid financials, notes HDFC Securities. With smaller players priced out, alternative sectors like solar and railways present growth opportunities for diversified EPC firms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2025 14:36 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 14:36 IST
NHAI Bidding Norms Slow Road Project Awards, Spur Diversification
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Stringent bidding norms by the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH) have led to a slowdown in the awarding of road construction projects by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). A report from HDFC Securities highlights that the shift towards developer models benefits companies with strong balance sheets, amid tightened competition rules.

The introduction of additional performance security requirements aims to filter out aggressive bidders, previously dominant due to relaxed criteria. Despite a project pipeline valued at Rs 3.5 trillion, recent ordering by NHAI has been subdued. Efforts are focused on preventing low-cost bidders from compromising road quality.

Small unlisted players previously bid aggressively, with discounts ranging from 25-40 per cent below NHAI costs, raising quality concerns. While awards in buildings, transmission, and urban infrastructure have recently increased, road project ordering has markedly slowed, affecting growth forecasts and valuations for construction firms.

To counter dwindling orders from roads, the report suggests diversifying into areas like solar energy, battery energy storage systems (BESS), river interlinking, and transmission. Recovery in order flow is expected to stimulate sector valuation improvements, benefiting engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) companies versatile in non-road ventures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity breakthrough uses AI and image analysis to stop zero-day attacks in cloud environments

Next-gen digital currency model tackles quantum threats and CBDC centralization

Crop farms emit less, livestock farms lead in GHG emissions

Unlocking household prosperity: The hidden power of human capital in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025