India Celebrates AI Appreciation Day: A Catalyst for Progress and Innovation

As India marks AI Appreciation Day, technology leaders highlight artificial intelligence's integral role in shaping the nation's digital landscape. From startups to multinationals, AI is viewed not just as a tool but a catalyst for progress, promoting digital equity and sustainable innovation, say industry experts.

The country's AI journey, which began in the 1960s with early computer science research, took significant strides with the Knowledge-Based Computer Systems project in 1986. The push from organizations like C-DAC in the 1990s and investment by IT giants such as TCS, Infosys, and Wipro in the 2000s accelerated AI's growth, further bolstered by the Digital India initiative in 2015 and NITI Aayog's AI strategy in 2018.

Industry voices emphasize AI's potential in India's diverse digital landscape. Ganesh Gopalan of Gnani.ai praises advances in voice AI and generative AI, while Contentstack's Nishant Patel lauds AI's role in driving modern digital innovation. As India champions AI talent domestically and ranks second in global public generative AI projects, experts foresee AI reshaping workplaces, promoting creative inclusion, and redefining automation with a human-centric focus.

CEO Jaspreet Bindra of AI&Beyond notes the burgeoning AI startup culture, driven by a 40% increase in funding in 2024. Despite challenges like data access and infrastructure, the sector remains optimistic, with government support further boosting the ecosystem.

From reshaping digital commerce to environmental applications, AI is recognized as a transformative force. Leaders like Praveen Kumar of Thriftizer Solutions and Prashant Singh of Blue Planet assert AI's potential in addressing real-world challenges, reinforcing its role in transitioning industries from reactive to proactive strategies.