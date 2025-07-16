BIS Cracks Down on Amazon: Uncertified Goods Seized in Andhra Raid

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) conducted a significant enforcement raid at Amazon's Vijayawada hub, seizing uncertified consumer products. This marks the latest in a series of actions targeting non-compliant goods sold by major e-commerce platforms.

BIS Vijayawada Director Prem Sajani Patnala announced the raid targeted products lacking mandatory certification, aiming to enforce Quality Control Orders. The operation follows similar actions against platforms like Flipkart and Meesho, spotlighting the issue of uncertified goods.

The BIS campaign aims to hold e-commerce companies accountable for substandard products, with seized items facing destruction or scrapping. The move underscores BIS's resolve to trace and curb the distribution of potentially hazardous items.

