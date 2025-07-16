Left Menu

BIS Cracks Down on Amazon: Uncertified Goods Seized in Andhra Raid

The Bureau of Indian Standards raided Amazon's hub in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, seizing uncertified consumer products such as electronics and toys. This action is part of a wider campaign against e-commerce platforms selling non-compliant goods. The seized items, lacking BIS certification, violate Indian standards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 16-07-2025 19:22 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 19:22 IST
BIS Cracks Down on Amazon: Uncertified Goods Seized in Andhra Raid
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) conducted a significant enforcement raid at Amazon's Vijayawada hub, seizing uncertified consumer products. This marks the latest in a series of actions targeting non-compliant goods sold by major e-commerce platforms.

BIS Vijayawada Director Prem Sajani Patnala announced the raid targeted products lacking mandatory certification, aiming to enforce Quality Control Orders. The operation follows similar actions against platforms like Flipkart and Meesho, spotlighting the issue of uncertified goods.

The BIS campaign aims to hold e-commerce companies accountable for substandard products, with seized items facing destruction or scrapping. The move underscores BIS's resolve to trace and curb the distribution of potentially hazardous items.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Geospatial Artificial Intelligence reveals infrastructure exposure to hidden flood risks

AI accurately diagnoses Type 2 diabetes using biomarkers

AI integration enhances energy use efficiency in resource-heavy cities

Bioremediation strategy targets high-toxicity wastewater using engineered microbes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025