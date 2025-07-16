Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana: Boosting Production and Farmers' Income

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana on Wednesday, aimed at increasing agricultural yields and enhancing farmers' income. The Union Cabinet has sanctioned an annual budget of Rs 24,000 crore for this initiative, which spans six years and targets 100 underperforming districts.

The scheme is set to commence in October, coinciding with the rabi season, and is expected to benefit approximately 1.7 crore farmers. The initiative underscores the government's commitment to transforming the agrarian sector by bolstering farm productivity.

Additionally, the government has decided to elevate investment ceilings for state-run enterprises such as NTPC and NLCIL, channeling funds into renewable energy projects. Modi emphasized this as a critical step in augmenting the country's renewable energy infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)