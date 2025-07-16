Railway Expansion: Enhancing Pilgrim Connectivity to Vaishno Devi

The Railway Ministry has taken a substantial step forward by approving the final location survey for a significant rail project. The initiative seeks to double the 77.96 km railway line connecting Jammu and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra. This development targets enhanced connectivity, especially for pilgrims visiting the revered shrine.

Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay, Chief Public Relations Officer of Northern Railway, revealed that the survey, estimated at a cost of Rs 12,59,17,363, is crucial groundwork for this future expansion. Currently, the region relies solely on a single rail line via Udhampur, which limits capacity and hampers additional train services.

The expansion underscores Indian Railways' dedication to modernize infrastructure and amplify access to key regions. Once realized, this project is expected to not only ease pilgrim travel but also spur economic development across Jammu, bolstering tourism and regional growth.