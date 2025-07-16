Left Menu

Railway Expansion: Enhancing Pilgrim Connectivity to Vaishno Devi

The Railway Ministry has approved a survey for doubling the railway line between Jammu and Katra, aimed at boosting connectivity and aiding pilgrims visiting the Vaishno Devi shrine. The project, managed by Northern Railway, promises enhanced tourism and economic growth for the Jammu region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-07-2025 22:52 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 22:52 IST
Railway Expansion: Enhancing Pilgrim Connectivity to Vaishno Devi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Railway Ministry has taken a substantial step forward by approving the final location survey for a significant rail project. The initiative seeks to double the 77.96 km railway line connecting Jammu and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra. This development targets enhanced connectivity, especially for pilgrims visiting the revered shrine.

Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay, Chief Public Relations Officer of Northern Railway, revealed that the survey, estimated at a cost of Rs 12,59,17,363, is crucial groundwork for this future expansion. Currently, the region relies solely on a single rail line via Udhampur, which limits capacity and hampers additional train services.

The expansion underscores Indian Railways' dedication to modernize infrastructure and amplify access to key regions. Once realized, this project is expected to not only ease pilgrim travel but also spur economic development across Jammu, bolstering tourism and regional growth.

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Geospatial Artificial Intelligence reveals infrastructure exposure to hidden flood risks

AI accurately diagnoses Type 2 diabetes using biomarkers

AI integration enhances energy use efficiency in resource-heavy cities

Bioremediation strategy targets high-toxicity wastewater using engineered microbes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025