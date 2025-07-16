Left Menu

Emergency Landing: IndiGo Flight Diverted After Mid-Air Engine Glitch

An IndiGo flight bound for Goa from Delhi was forced to make an emergency landing in Mumbai due to a mid-air engine failure. The incident involved an Airbus A320neo. Details on the number of passengers are still pending, with further updates expected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-07-2025 22:52 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 22:52 IST
In an unexpected turn of events, an IndiGo flight en route to Goa from Delhi had to make an emergency landing in Mumbai following a mid-air engine failure. The incident unfolded late in the evening.

The flight, identified as 6E-6271, was operating on an Airbus A320neo when it encountered the technical problem. The aircraft managed to land safely at 9.52 pm, as per the source's report.

Information regarding the number of passengers on board remains unknown at this moment. Authorities are expected to release more details as they become available.

