Emergency Landing: IndiGo Flight Diverted After Mid-Air Engine Glitch

In an unexpected turn of events, an IndiGo flight en route to Goa from Delhi had to make an emergency landing in Mumbai following a mid-air engine failure. The incident unfolded late in the evening.

The flight, identified as 6E-6271, was operating on an Airbus A320neo when it encountered the technical problem. The aircraft managed to land safely at 9.52 pm, as per the source's report.

Information regarding the number of passengers on board remains unknown at this moment. Authorities are expected to release more details as they become available.