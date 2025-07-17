Left Menu

PepsiCo's Strong Global Earnings Defy North American Slump

PepsiCo surpassed earnings predictions in the second quarter, reporting $22.7 billion in revenue despite a slowdown in North American sales. The company noted a 59% drop in net income, blaming increased tariff costs and consumer spending pullbacks. Global sales growth was seen in Latin America and Asia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 17-07-2025 17:17 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 17:17 IST
PepsiCo's Strong Global Earnings Defy North American Slump
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

PepsiCo has reported a robust financial performance in the second quarter, surpassing Wall Street expectations despite sluggish sales in North America.

The company announced a 1% drop in its North American Frito-Lay and related snack sales and a 2% decline in beverage sales. However, international operations, especially in Latin America and Asia, provided a bright spot with increased sales.

Revenue during the April-June period rose to $22.7 billion, outpacing analysts' predictions. Despite a 59% decrease in net income partly due to heightened tariff and aluminum costs, PepsiCo shares rose over 2% in early trading.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
2
From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

 India
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI is driving the next frontier in drug innovation?

Responsible AI shifts from option to obligation in corporate strategy

Low-Carbon Roads to Resilience: Sahel’s Strategy for Rural Logistics and Development

Green Transition Through Trade: Brazil’s Two-Decade Labor Market Transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025