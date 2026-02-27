Couple's Fraudulent Flat Sales Unraveled in Greater Noida
A couple in Greater Noida was arrested for allegedly defrauding multiple people by selling the same flat multiple times. They collected around Rs 2-2.5 crore from victims. The fraud involved mortgaging the flat to a bank while executing fake sale agreements. Investigation is ongoing.
In a dramatic turn of events, a couple from Greater Noida has been apprehended for allegedly defrauding several individuals through repeated sales of the same flat. The duo, Naresh Kumar Sikri and his wife Sharda Sikri, residents of Dwarka Sector-9, were identified by police on Friday.
Investigations revealed that the couple executed multiple sale agreements for an already mortgaged property. Collecting around Rs 2-2.5 crore from unsuspecting buyers, the pair managed to evade capture until recent breakthroughs aided by technical surveillance.
Declared a Proclaimed Offender last September, Sharda Sikri's bail attempts were thwarted at higher judicial levels. Now in custody, both face ongoing probes to uncover the extent of their fraudulent activities.
