Left Menu

Couple's Fraudulent Flat Sales Unraveled in Greater Noida

A couple in Greater Noida was arrested for allegedly defrauding multiple people by selling the same flat multiple times. They collected around Rs 2-2.5 crore from victims. The fraud involved mortgaging the flat to a bank while executing fake sale agreements. Investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-02-2026 15:13 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 15:13 IST
Couple's Fraudulent Flat Sales Unraveled in Greater Noida
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, a couple from Greater Noida has been apprehended for allegedly defrauding several individuals through repeated sales of the same flat. The duo, Naresh Kumar Sikri and his wife Sharda Sikri, residents of Dwarka Sector-9, were identified by police on Friday.

Investigations revealed that the couple executed multiple sale agreements for an already mortgaged property. Collecting around Rs 2-2.5 crore from unsuspecting buyers, the pair managed to evade capture until recent breakthroughs aided by technical surveillance.

Declared a Proclaimed Offender last September, Sharda Sikri's bail attempts were thwarted at higher judicial levels. Now in custody, both face ongoing probes to uncover the extent of their fraudulent activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversy Erupts Over RAJUVAS Vice Chancellor Appointment

Controversy Erupts Over RAJUVAS Vice Chancellor Appointment

 India
2
EU and Mercosur Seal Historic Free Trade Pact

EU and Mercosur Seal Historic Free Trade Pact

 Belgium
3
Scathing Critique: Akhilesh Yadav Targets BJP Over NCERT Book Controversy

Scathing Critique: Akhilesh Yadav Targets BJP Over NCERT Book Controversy

 India
4
Ukraine Considers Joint Ventures to Bolster Air Defenses

Ukraine Considers Joint Ventures to Bolster Air Defenses

 Ukraine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s Energy Revolution Lights Homes While Emissions Quietly Rise

Why Children in Northern Rwanda Are Still Stunted Despite Green Fields

Germany’s Flood Risk Grows as Development Spreads into Hazard Zones

Unequal Laws and Weak Enforcement Still Limit Women’s Work Opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026