Since its founding in 2014, Telangana has emerged as a leader among India's business-friendly states, boasting significant industrial growth. The state's strategic location and skilled workforce attract both domestic and international investments in pharmaceuticals, IT, textiles, and more.

EverFlourish Advisors, co-founded by Sachin Jain and others, is helping SMEs navigate operational and compliance challenges. Their efforts help transform informal businesses into professional, scalable organizations, cooperating with high-potential companies such as ITP and Ecoboard Industries.

Meanwhile, innovative firms like EcoYou and KEP Engineering are steering the state toward sustainable development. With initiatives like EcoBoard, they curb environmental impacts and promote circularity in industrial practices. These advancements in industries like pharmaceuticals and waste management continue driving Telangana's economic progress.