Telangana's Industrial Renaissance: A Blend of Tradition and Innovation
Telangana has evolved rapidly into one of India's most industrially advanced states, with robust growth across sectors like pharmaceuticals, IT, textiles, and more. Prominent advisory firms like EverFlourish Advisors support SMEs through complex challenges, while companies like EcoYou and KEP Engineering focus on sustainability. This growth is creating substantial employment opportunities.
- Country:
- India
Since its founding in 2014, Telangana has emerged as a leader among India's business-friendly states, boasting significant industrial growth. The state's strategic location and skilled workforce attract both domestic and international investments in pharmaceuticals, IT, textiles, and more.
EverFlourish Advisors, co-founded by Sachin Jain and others, is helping SMEs navigate operational and compliance challenges. Their efforts help transform informal businesses into professional, scalable organizations, cooperating with high-potential companies such as ITP and Ecoboard Industries.
Meanwhile, innovative firms like EcoYou and KEP Engineering are steering the state toward sustainable development. With initiatives like EcoBoard, they curb environmental impacts and promote circularity in industrial practices. These advancements in industries like pharmaceuticals and waste management continue driving Telangana's economic progress.
ALSO READ
Students offload critical thinking to ChatGPT, becoming cognitively passive
Gaza: Families deprived of the means for survival, humanitarians warn
‘The margins of the budget’: Gender equality in developing countries underfunded by $420 billion annually
50 years of CITES: Protecting wildlife from trade-driven extinction
Spain and Brazil push global action to tax the super-rich and curb inequality