Somany Ceramics Enters Construction Chemicals Market with Durabuild Acquisition

Somany Ceramics Ltd., a renowned name in India's building materials sector, has strategically expanded into the construction chemicals market by acquiring a majority stake in Durabuild, a well-established Delhi-based manufacturer. This acquisition is a critical step forward in Somany's long-term mission to emerge as a comprehensive building solutions provider.

Durabuild, founded in 1998 by the late Dr. Dhananjoy Ghanti, has been a trailblazer in construction chemical innovation. With a product range exceeding 200 SKUs, Durabuild has solidified its position in North India's construction supply chain. Under Somany's flagship brand, Durabuild is set to become a core component of the Home and Building Solutions division.

The deal signifies Somany's commitment to scale up its business nationwide, leveraging Durabuild's legacy and Somany's extensive distribution network. The Indian construction chemicals market is poised for tremendous growth, with the waterproofing segment set to double by 2030. This acquisition positions Somany to deepen its market presence and reinforce its dedication to delivering durable, aesthetic construction solutions.