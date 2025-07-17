Driving Towards 2047: India's Automotive Roadmap Unveiled
The Indian government is charting a strategic roadmap with the Automotive Mission Plan 2047, aiming to position India as a global leader in the automotive sector by focusing on innovation and sustainability. Collaborative efforts among ministries, industry bodies, and academia aim to harness India's potential in automotive trade and technology.
- Country:
- India
India is steering towards becoming a global leader in the automotive industry with the launch of the Automotive Mission Plan 2047. The initiative aligns with the 'Viksit Bharat @2047' vision, aiming to focus on innovation and sustainability to boost India's presence in the global automotive trade by 2047.
A strategic roadmap is being crafted by seven sub-committees comprising experts from government, industry, and academia. These committees are setting targets for sectoral growth, exports, and industry advancements with milestones set for 2030, 2037, and 2047.
The concerted effort involves multiple ministries and industry bodies, such as SIAM, ACMA, and CII, aiming to integrate stakeholders' visions to address industry challenges like technological advancements and charging infrastructure. This plan builds on India's existing automotive strengths, with goals to become a world leader in automotive engineering, manufacturing, and exports.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Adesina Calls for African Economic Self-Reliance at Global Trade Conference
Yingfa Ruineng Joins UN Global Compact, Aiming to Lead Photovoltaic Sector Through Sustainability
TRAI issues consultation paper to regulate sale of foreign TSPs' SIM cards meant for use in devices for exports
US imposes new sanctions on Iranian oil exports post-ceasefire with Israel
WTO Flags Record Tariff Surge as Global Trade Tensions Escalate in 2025