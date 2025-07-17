Driving Towards 2047: India's Automotive Roadmap Unveiled

India is steering towards becoming a global leader in the automotive industry with the launch of the Automotive Mission Plan 2047. The initiative aligns with the 'Viksit Bharat @2047' vision, aiming to focus on innovation and sustainability to boost India's presence in the global automotive trade by 2047.

A strategic roadmap is being crafted by seven sub-committees comprising experts from government, industry, and academia. These committees are setting targets for sectoral growth, exports, and industry advancements with milestones set for 2030, 2037, and 2047.

The concerted effort involves multiple ministries and industry bodies, such as SIAM, ACMA, and CII, aiming to integrate stakeholders' visions to address industry challenges like technological advancements and charging infrastructure. This plan builds on India's existing automotive strengths, with goals to become a world leader in automotive engineering, manufacturing, and exports.

(With inputs from agencies.)