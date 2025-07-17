Left Menu

Driving Towards 2047: India's Automotive Roadmap Unveiled

The Indian government is charting a strategic roadmap with the Automotive Mission Plan 2047, aiming to position India as a global leader in the automotive sector by focusing on innovation and sustainability. Collaborative efforts among ministries, industry bodies, and academia aim to harness India's potential in automotive trade and technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2025 17:49 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 17:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India is steering towards becoming a global leader in the automotive industry with the launch of the Automotive Mission Plan 2047. The initiative aligns with the 'Viksit Bharat @2047' vision, aiming to focus on innovation and sustainability to boost India's presence in the global automotive trade by 2047.

A strategic roadmap is being crafted by seven sub-committees comprising experts from government, industry, and academia. These committees are setting targets for sectoral growth, exports, and industry advancements with milestones set for 2030, 2037, and 2047.

The concerted effort involves multiple ministries and industry bodies, such as SIAM, ACMA, and CII, aiming to integrate stakeholders' visions to address industry challenges like technological advancements and charging infrastructure. This plan builds on India's existing automotive strengths, with goals to become a world leader in automotive engineering, manufacturing, and exports.

