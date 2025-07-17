Streamlining Travel: DigiYatra Facility Unveiled at Kolkata Airport

The Kolkata airport has unveiled a new DigiYatra facility to improve the travel experience for domestic transfer passengers. The facility, strategically positioned near Arrival Baggage Belt No. 1, was inaugurated on Thursday and aims to enhance security while reducing processing time.

This development provides a seamless, paperless travel solution, benefiting those who frequently change flights in Kolkata before continuing to their final destinations across the country. The airport Director, Dr. Pravat Ranjan Beuria, attended the inauguration ceremony, marking a significant step towards modernizing travel infrastructure.

The DigiYatra service is already operational at the airport's domestic departure area, indicating a continued commitment to improve passenger experience across the facility.

(With inputs from agencies.)