Left Menu

Streamlining Travel: DigiYatra Facility Unveiled at Kolkata Airport

A DigiYatra facility at Kolkata airport was inaugurated to aid domestic transfer passengers. Located conveniently near the Arrival Baggage Belt, it promises to enhance security and streamline the traveling process. The facility provides a more efficient, paperless experience, already available at the domestic departure area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 17-07-2025 20:18 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 20:18 IST
Streamlining Travel: DigiYatra Facility Unveiled at Kolkata Airport
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Kolkata airport has unveiled a new DigiYatra facility to improve the travel experience for domestic transfer passengers. The facility, strategically positioned near Arrival Baggage Belt No. 1, was inaugurated on Thursday and aims to enhance security while reducing processing time.

This development provides a seamless, paperless travel solution, benefiting those who frequently change flights in Kolkata before continuing to their final destinations across the country. The airport Director, Dr. Pravat Ranjan Beuria, attended the inauguration ceremony, marking a significant step towards modernizing travel infrastructure.

The DigiYatra service is already operational at the airport's domestic departure area, indicating a continued commitment to improve passenger experience across the facility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
2
From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

 India
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025