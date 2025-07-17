Left Menu

Piyush Goyal's Call for Enhanced Trade Diplomacy

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has called on Indian Missions abroad to address trade barriers and promote exports. He emphasized the need for trade intelligence, strategic interventions, and aligning Missions with the Commerce Department to help India become a global export powerhouse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2025 21:00 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 21:00 IST
Piyush Goyal
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move to bolster India's export capabilities, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has tasked Indian Missions abroad with the crucial role of combating trade barriers. During an address to Heads of the Commercial Wings across 74 Indian Missions in 61 countries, the minister stressed the importance of gathering trade intelligence, staying informed on market trends, sectoral developments, and regulatory nuances to enhance India's export market.

Pivotal to this initiative, Indian Missions have been outlined as the primary touchpoints for India's economic diplomacy, crucial in removing obstacles like Non-Tariff Barriers (NTBs), Sanitary and Phytosanitary Measures (SPS), and Technical Barriers to Trade (TBT). Goyal urged representatives to share effective strategies for trade promotion and investment attraction, encouraging a collaborative effort in bridging demand-supply gaps.

Goyal's call for synergy between the Missions, Export Promotion Councils (EPCs), and industry stakeholders underscores a concerted push towards making India a global export leader. This renewed diplomatic vigor comes amid stable export figures of USD 35.14 billion in June and highlights the need for aligned objectives to overcome global economic uncertainties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

