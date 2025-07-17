Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh: A Green Gateway for Global Textile Giants

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav showcased the state as a prime green production hub to global fashion leaders in Spain. Discussions with Inditex emphasized sustainable partnerships and investment in the textile sector, highlighting the state's strengths in cotton production and ESG-values. The partnership aims to boost economic and employment growth.

Madhya Pradesh's Chief Minister, Mohan Yadav, positioned the state as a 'green, cost-competitive, and traceable' production hub during a significant visit to Spain, focusing on harnessing sustainable investment in the textile sector.

During talks at Inditex headquarters in Galicia, Yadav emphasized the benefits of a partnership, highlighting Madhya Pradesh's leadership in cotton production and its strategic alignment with Inditex's responsible sourcing policy. The collaboration is expected to enhance economic growth and employment opportunities in the region.

The state, known for being a top producer of raw cotton, plans to support the textile giant with initiatives in ESG values, water recycling, and sustainable business practices. The visit underscored Madhya Pradesh's readiness to foster partnerships and offer robust support for sustainable textile manufacturing.

