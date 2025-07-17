India-US Trade Talks: No Deal Under Pressure, Says Congress
The Congress insists that any India-US trade agreement must prioritize national interests, avoiding pressure. Senior spokesperson Anand Sharma emphasized fairness, especially regarding agriculture, and adherence to WTO commitments. With ongoing negotiations, India remains resolute about finalizing deals in its own time, without rush or compromise.
In recent developments, the Indian Congress emphasized the importance of prioritizing national interests during ongoing trade negotiations with the United States. Senior Congress spokesperson Anand Sharma underlined the need for a fair and balanced agreement, notably protecting the agriculture sector from adverse impacts.
Sharma asserted that negotiations must align with India's commitments to the World Trade Organization (WTO), advocating for a rule-based trade regime. The Congress leader warned against entering agreements under external pressure, stressing that talks should reflect India's priorities and realities.
Amid indications from President Donald Trump that an interim trade deal between the two nations could soon be finalized, India maintains its stance of not rushing into agreements. With significant differences in economic scales and ongoing discussions in Washington, India aims to ensure any pact aligns with its long-term interests, especially in sensitive sectors like agriculture and dairy.
